CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man early Wednesday morning was captured on Thursday.
Deputies said the woman and the male victim were assaulted with a bat at 3:30 a.m. on Henry Cash Drive, and the man was stabbed multiple times. The male victim is still in the hospital in intensive care.
The woman was able to identify the attacker as 28-year-old Aaron Nicholas Seagraves, her ex-boyfriend. Warrants for Seagraves' arrest have been signed for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Thursday, deputies say a caller contacted 911 after positively identifying Seagraves along Cudd Street and Highway 221 in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they observed Seagraves fleeing through a cow pasture behind homes in the area, running towards a wooded area.
The sheriff's office say several deputies pursued Seagraves into the woods, eventually making contact with him as he hid in a briar-patch. Deputies say Seagraves had a knife and was told several times to drop it at which time deputies say he swore at them, telling them they would have to shoot him.
Deputies say Seagraves eventually came out of the briar-patch but refused to drop his knife while advancing on a deputy, who then deployed his taser, striking Seagraves.
The sheriff's office say he dropped his knife, but attempted to pick it up again, at which time he was shocked again, then handcuffed by deputies.
Deputies say Seagraves was evaluated by EMS and taken to the hospital before being taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
