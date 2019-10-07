CENTRAL, SC (Fox Carolina) - Forrmer Clemson and NFL player Levon Kirkland knows Danny Ford on and off the field. The legendary coach helped shape Kirkland's career as he went onto to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, one place Kirkland is not used to seeing his former coach is on the farm.
A hemp farm.
Kirkland the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame created a podcast called "Inside Blitz." On Monday, they filmed this week's episode directly on Ford's farm. Years later, Kirkland and Ford are sitting down to talk about he's traded one field for another.
"It’s not a plant that I have always been real happy with," Ford admits. "I’ve always been against it, but since I’ve started growing it and have learned about it, there’s a lot of good benefits medically."
Ford said he was one of the first in the state to legally grow hemp. Ford said hemp can be used in more than 20,000 ways.
"It’s been proven that it help children with seizures, and if it does that, it’s worth the time and effort to get up and grow it," Ford said.
Kirkland highlights all of this in the podcast episode. "At first I don’t think he knew who I was, even though I was on the team," Kirkland laughs. "He would always call me Leverne instead of Levon!"
"I called him that just to make him mad," Ford chuckled.
The two discuss their new career paths, life after football and said they both want to continue to inspire people and help them grow.
"We try to make sure they hear some wisdom and if we can give that back, I think that’s the best we can do," Kirkland said.
Inside Blitz airs Thursday at noon.
