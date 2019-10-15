NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they have a suspect in custody after an early morning shooting in an industry parking lot left one man dead.
According to deputies, they responded to Valmont Industries on Highway 56 just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found a non-responsive man in the parking lot. He was unfortunately pronounced deceased on scene.
The Sheriff's Office, SLED and the Newberry Coroner's Office immediately launched an investigation. They said the incident was believed to be an isolated incident.
An arrest was made late Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.
More information is expected to be forthcoming. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
