NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man and woman are in custody Wednesday night after a multi-county chase leaves them in a car on only their rims.
Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster confirmed to FOX Carolina a chase from another county came into Newberry County earlier this evening, and deputies took pursuit to the suspect. Deputies kept following the suspect vehicle and deployed spike strips near the Laurens County and Newberry County line, striking the suspect's tires end eventually causing them to go flat.
Foster says the chase continued through Laurens County and up to the line with Spartanburg County on I-26. Foster says the suspect kept driving the car on nothing but its rims for what Foster says was a significant amount of time. Foster also says one rim was torn apart completely at one point.
The chase eventually ended at the Spartanburg County line, and the two suspects were taken into custody.
Foster says one suspect is allegedly wanted out of state for armed robberies, but says NCSO is working to confirm that.
The identities of both the man and woman were not immediately available.
