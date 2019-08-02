ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Internal Affairs reports released by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office this week revealed that a former K-9 handler had admitted to using steroids to his co-workers and had other anger outbursts before an incident in January in which he broke his canine partner’s leg during a training exercise.
K-9 Magnum suffered a broken femur and fractured patella during a Jan. 30 training exercise at Lights of Hope fields in Anderson County.
According to newly released reports, Magnum’s handler was attempting to “correct” the dog for biting him during the training exercise and used a technique referred to as the “washing machine” in which the dog was slammed to the asphalt multiple times. The dog reportedly bit the handler in the thigh and was not letting go before the washing machine technique was used.
Internal Affairs interviewed multiple other K-9 handlers as part of their investigation. Multiple deputies reported that Magnum’s handler had admitted to using steroids before the incident and the other deputies said they had noticed a change in his behavior. Deputies noted that their co-worker was displaying a more aggressive attitude and would get upset easily.
Magnum had to undergo surgery after the injury but is expected to make a full recovery.
The dog’s handler resigned on February 1, according to the newly released documents.
The Anderson County Internal Affairs office completed its investigation on February 12 and the case was handed over to SLED to determine if the former deputy will be charged.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for an update on their investigation.
PREVIOUSLY - SLED will now determine if former deputy will face any charges for injuring K-9 that bit him during training exercise
