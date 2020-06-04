GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) This is a routine Sacha Huff believes is necessary, but painful because she’s living with a broken heart.
“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It’s like I really don’t have any closure because I don’t have the full details,” Huff said.
She says although her daughter NiShan is gone, she sees NiShan when she looks at her grandchildren.
“I just wish somebody would come forward,” she said.
Nearly 14 years ago someone shot and killed NiShan Huff inside apartment E-1 at the Boulder Creek Apartment Complex in Greenville County. There are no arrest in the case.
“At least let me know something that’s all I asked for,” Huff said.
Each year the family hosts balloon releases and vigils in front of apartment E-1 in hopes of sparking leads.
“Even though we’re just standing here like everything is okay. It’s a very, very difficult time for us at this time,” Chicketa Hamilton said.
She’s NiShan’s sister.
“I know she would’ve been amazing aunt. Our kids would’ve loved her dearly. My daughter reminds me so much of her,” Hamilton said.
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say right now they don’t have any leads.
“We’re trying to remain optimistic about hearing one day the truth of what happened. And we’re in just in hopes that eventually something will come,” Hamilton said.
Family members believe someone knows what happened.
“We just don’t want anybody to dismiss something that they may know,” Hamilton said.
Sacha Huff prays her heartbreak will touch someone else’s heart to come forward with information.
If you have any information about this case call CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME.
