SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A suspect charged in the deadly-hit-and-run that killed a man in Enoree early Sunday morning stood before a judge on Thursday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident took place a little before 1 a.m. on November 17. They say a pedestrian was crossing Parker Road when an unknown vehicle collided with the man.
The coroner's office identified the victim as Kyle Burch of Racetrack Road in Woodruff.
Burch's family spoke with FOX Carolina about this tragic loss. Kaitlyn Rice, his cousin, says a routine trip to a nearby gas station turned deadly.
“He was walking home from Lil’ Cricket and somebody ran him over and didn’t stop," she said.
Rice tells us Kyle was like a brother to her, and everyone in the family just called him affectionately by his nickname: "Booger".
“It ain’t hit me. I love you Kyle, I know you’re with your daddy now," Rice said.
On Wednesday, troopers said Willie Lee Rowell Jr., 42, had been charged in the case.
Rowell was charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, driving under suspension third offense, and habitual traffic offender.
Rowell was booked in the Spartanburg County Jail on Wednesday.
Thursday morning, Rowell faced a bond court judge in Spartanburg County. Prosecutors spoke in court saying the believe Rowell is a flight risk. He was given a $1000 bond for the driving under suspension charge but is remaining in custody until he can face a circuit court judge for the other charges. That hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2020.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: One gunshot wound victim located after home invasion in Greer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.