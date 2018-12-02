SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County dispatch said deputies and the coroner are investigating a death on Waters Road in Inman Sunday morning.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said dispatch received a call around 8 a.m. from a man saying he had just killed a woman.
Deputies were able to track down and arrest the man with the help of his brother, Wright said.
"This is a good neighborhood. There are good people in this neighborhood," Wright said.
The coroner's office responded to the scene a little before 10 a.m. County coroner Rusty Clevenger would later identify the woman as Brenda Kay Tanner, 55, of Inman. An autopsy will be performed monday.
Sheriff Wright was unable to disclose the manner of death.
"We lost a family member of our community and we need to pray for this community," Wright said.
The sheriff's office later revealed that 63-year-old William Tommie Smith of Seneca was the suspect and has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Smith went through bond court Sunday evening, where he was denied bond. He will face a circuit court judge February 28, 2019.
SCSO continues to investigate along with the coroner's office. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
