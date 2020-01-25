ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a small aircraft that crashed near Fletcher, N.C. last month partially lost power while in the air.
We first reported on the crash on December 28, 2019. According to the NTSB, the Piper PA-32RT-300 took off from Asheville Regional Airport and was supposed to head to Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, carrying the pilot and four family members. Everything about the plane passed a pre-flight check and the plane had 86 gallons of fuel in the tank. Before taking off, the pilot was notified by air traffic control of wake turbulence, so the NTSB says the pilot rotated the plane a bit early to avoid it. He then checked to ensure the mixture, propeller, and throttle controls were all full forward and nosed the plane forward.
However, the NTSB says in its preliminary report the pilot then thought the plane lost additional engine power and thought he could make it back to the Asheville airport. He also thought the engine was rolling back, noted the pressure gauge was in the yellow, and he tried to land in a parking lot. However, the landing gear remained up and the wing flaps were extended. He aimed between light poles for the landing, but the right wind did a chain link fence and an electrical distribution box before coming to a rest.
The pilot's wife and children safely escaped before he did, the NTSB said.
The NTSB says the Federal Aviation Administration's records show the pilot had the right certificates and ratings needed, had a recent third-class medical certificate, and accrued most of his flight hours on the plane he was flying. The plane was recently maintained in February 2019 and accrued more than 4,000 total hours of operation, with 365 of them since a major engine overhaul.
The Piper aircraft was originally manufactured in 1978.
