SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has passed away after suffering an injury in the parking lot of a Home Depot early Sunday afternoon.
Oconee County coroner Karl Addis said 68-year-old Pamila Crispo, of Westminster, was knocked down by a slow-moving car, suffering a head injury. She was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, but passed away in the emergency department.
Addis says Crispo's death has been ruled accidental.
