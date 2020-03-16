OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies in Oconee County say three Spartanburg men have been charged in connection to a burglary and armed home invasion at a Seneca apartment.
According to a press release, deputies were called to Harts Ridge Drive in the morning hours of March 10. The call was in relation to a burglary and home invasion. After arriving at the apartment, deputies say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle carrying three people who matched the descriptions of the suspects reportedly involved.
Deputies discovered a quantity of marijuana and two firearms - one which was reported stolen - during the traffic stop. Randy Landrum, 19, and Joshua Moore, 18, were arrested and charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen weapon, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The driver, 18-year-old Winston Watson, was released from the scene initially.
Both Landrum and More posted bond, and were released from the Oconee County Detention Center on March 11.
However, deputies say they continued their investigation. Based on evidence obtained through the execution of search warrants, deputies issued arrest warrants against Landrum, Moore and Watson for one count each of first degree burglary.
According to arrest warrants, Landrum and Moore entered the apartment along Harts Ridge Drive without consent, and pointed a firearm at one of the occupants.
Investigators additionally charged Landrum and Moore with one count each of pointing a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person. They also say that based on arrest warrants, Watson is accused of conspiring with Landrum and Moore in regards to burglarizing the apartment.
Watson was booked into the detention center on a $5,000 surety bond, and was released March 14 after posting bond. Landrom was booked on a combined $15,000 surety bond, and also released March 14 after posting bond.
Both men are required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond.
Deputies say Moore reportedly turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office Monday, and was served two arrest warrants obtained by investigators. He'll be booked into the detention center.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
