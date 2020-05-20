OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies need your help tracking down a suspect they say burglarized two different convenience stores this week.
OCSO says both burglaries happened early Tuesday morning. The first burglary happened at The Lake Shop on N. Highway 11 near Salem around 12:36 a.m., where deputies say a bushel of firewood shattered the front door. Deputies say cigarettes were stolen from the store, and the suspect spotted in surveillance video took off into a sedan, driving toward Walhalla on the highway.
The second burglary was reported as deputies investigated the first one. Per OCSO, the Bountyland Quick Stop on the Highway 123 bypass near Clemson was hit around 1:30 a.m. Deputies say the same suspect made entry through a side door, and again cigarettes were stolen.
The suspect is a male, and was wearing a white t-shirt and long blue jean shorts. He was seen driving a silver or light-colored sedan that looks like a Toyota Camry. Additionally, another person got out of the car at The Lake Stop according to evidence gathered by deputies.
Anyone with information on either or both burglaries should call Oconee Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at this link, or by downloading the free P3 app. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.
