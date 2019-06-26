OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person they say used a stolen credit card to commit several frauds.
A press release says that on June 15, an unidentified individual used a credit card that didn't belong to him at a Verizon Wireless in Seneca for an "equipment exchange," and then at a Walmart a short time later - spending $1,528.92.
Surveillance footage caught the suspect wearing a blue in color striped collared shirt on the day of the crime.
Anyone with information on who the person may be, or his whereabouts, is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 863-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
