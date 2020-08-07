OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old woman, reported missing on July 20, has now been found safe.
According to a press release, Renee Rowland King was reported missing to deputies by her boyfriend who had last seen her on July 17. The 41-year-old was last seen wearing a blue, button-up collared shirt and blue jean shorts.
Since she was reported missing, investigators have been following up on leads concerning her whereabouts. A witness reportedly told investigators they saw a female matching Renee's description at a convenience store on Toccoa Highway on July 28. Another witness reported seeing Renee walking in the city limits of Westminster on July 31.
The Sheriff’s Office says they'd like to hear from Renee personally to make sure she is safe and okay.
Renee has a tattoo on her right shoulder and one on the back of her left calf. She stands 4'11'' tall and has half brown, half auburn hair.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are grateful to the public for their assistance in this case.
