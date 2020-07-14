OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teen they say was discovered missing Monday.
A deputy reportedly responded to a N. Flagship Drive home around 9:24 p.m. on July 13 to speak with a family member of Ronnie William Anderson. They informed the deputy that the teen was discovered missing after they arrived home from an outing around 8 p.m.
The 14-year-old's family told officials that Ronnie had been posting on social media, and texted his family saying he was okay. However, his location was never disclosed.
Ronnie is described as standing 5'7'' and weighing around 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. The teen was last seen wearing a big sweatshirt and shorts, and possibly has a gray Nike backpack.
Deputies say he has ties to the Greenville area.
Anyone with information on Ronnie's whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency immediately. They can also contact Lt. David Smith with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 718-1052.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. School board considering pushing start date of new school year back 1 week, hope to have final plan by July 21
Topping Out ceremony to be held at Fountain Inn High School construction site
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.