WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a Winnebago that was stolen on August 8 from an address near Seneca.
The RC was stolen from Coneross Creek Road, where deputies said the 1991 Winnebago had been parked inside of a garage.
“As those responsible attempted to get the Winnebago off the property, a boat, a forklift and a transmission that was on the lifts of the forklift all sustained damage,” Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said in a news release.
The RV also likely has damage to the passenger side and front of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
