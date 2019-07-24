OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public of a scam targeting Duke Energy customers.
According to deputies, they've received multiple reports from concerned residents claiming they're receiving a call from the energy company that demands money, or their service will be cancelled.
Deputies say the caller tells the customer their power will be shut-off if they don't pay a sum of money in a certain window of time - generally 20 minutes or less.
Then, deputies say the caller requests the customer go to CVS to buy a green dot money pack to pay the 'bill.'
Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy says the public should be informed of the following when it concerns their relationship with the company:
- Duke Power will NEVER shut off a customer’s power in a short matter of time with no prior warning
- Customers receive multiple notices over several months before the extreme step of cutting their power off is taken
- Duke Power will NEVER tell a customer to get a prepaid card. There are a number of convenient ways for customers to pay their bills, but Duke Energy will NEVER tell a customer a specific way to do that
The Sheriff's Office advises that the public stay alert for telephone and internet scams. Anyone who may suspect they're being targeted is asked to call (864) 638-411.
Any questions for Duke Energy can be answered by calling the power company at 1 (800) 777-1004.
