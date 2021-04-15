WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a Seneca man yesterday on multiple charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies say Daniel Eugene Taylor, 28, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:28 p.m.
Taylor has been charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor--third degree and 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor--second degree. Deputies say Taylor is still in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Deputies say an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division received a CyberTip in regards to reports of Child Pornography.
The Sheriff's Office say they are continuing to investigate.
