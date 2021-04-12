WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on Monday on charges related to a December 2020 armed robbery investigation.
Deputies arrested Cody Austin Grant, 24, on Friday morning on outstanding warrants charging him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and petit larceny.
On January 7, deputies arrested 42-year-old William McGuffin on charges of assault and battery, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, petit larceny and armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon.
Deputies say after an investigation of an incident on Durham Broad Road on Dec. 16, 2020, McGuffin was charged. He was accused of assaulting a man with a handgun and stealing the man's car.
It was determined that Grant was the one who drove McGuffin to the location on Durham Brown Road. Deputies say he also knew a crime was going to be committed.
Grant has been released from Oconee County Detention Center after posting bail this Saturday.
