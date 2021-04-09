WALHALLA, SC -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a teenager on Thursday after he was accused of having sex with a minor yesterday.
Deputies say the Department of Social Services filed a report regarding Christopher Jacob Barrett, 19, having sex with a minor on Christmas Eve last year.
According to Sheriff's Office, the victim was between the age of 11 and 14 at the time of the offense.
The investigations was given to the Criminal Investigations Division. They later determined, based upon evidence, that Barrett had sex with a minor on December 24 in Townville.
Deputies say Barrett was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
They also say the investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Upstate college releases statement on tragic killings of Robert & Barbara Lesslie, who were 1970s grads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.