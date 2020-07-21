OCONEE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Oconee County Sheriff's Office is issuing a citizens advisory regarding two wanted subjects from the Easley Police Department that were spotted in Oconee.
The subjects were seen in a vehicle that was reported stolen. They are identified as 39 year old Shannon Marie Tracey and 41 year old John Paul Woodard.
Deputies say that earlier this morning that a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, that was reported stolen, was at the Walmart location on Sandifer Boulevard near Seneca.
Deputies then learned that the vehicle was heading towards the city of Westminster, upon which the Westminster Police Department was notified. The vehicle then made its way from Clearmont Road to Mountain Road and then down a gravel road called Rat Farm Road, where the vehicle rammed through a cable barrier.
Deputies did not pursue, the information came from tips from the public. The deputies later located the truck in a ditch, still running, with no occupants.
Easley PD does have outstanding warrants on both subjects both to have been believed to be occupying the vehicle.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 39 year old Shannon Marie Tracy or 41 year old John Paul Woodard, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS - Anderson Police investigating after shots fired in gas station along Shockley Ferry Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.