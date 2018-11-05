WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County deputies announced the sixteenth arrest in connection to their nineteenth 'Operation Infinity' drug sweep initiative.
Deputies began the operation on June 4 of this year, identifying 21 people as being sought for drug charges, unlawful neglect of a child charges, or a charge of attempting to purchase pseudophedrine above the legal limit.
The department announced Monday that Samuel Kevin Neale, 33, marked their sixteenth arrest since the operation began.
Neale is of both West Union, S.C. and New Port Richey, Florida.
Neale was wanted on two counts of distributing methamphetamine. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center by the Pasco County, Florida Sheriff's Office Monday morning around 3:12.
Deputies said Neale was also served three general sessions bench warrants.
As of Monday afternoon, Neale remained at the detention center on a combined $30,000 bond for the drug charges. Upon his release, deputies are requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device.
The investigation continues to find the remaining five subjects.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg County Deputies arrest man suspected in connection to arson at Abbott's Farm Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.