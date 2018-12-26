OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County deputies said they were actively investigating an assault that occurred near Seneca city limits Wednesday evening.
Deputies said they responded to an original call of shots fired at a residence on Padgett Street. Upon arrival, they found a person who had been assaulted.
Jimmy Watt with the Sheriff's Office clarified that deputies found no sign of a gunshot wound when they examined the victim.
The victim was transported for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Given this is an active investigation, Watt said details are very limited.
We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
