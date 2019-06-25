OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee Count Sheriff's Office said they've located and detained a man they say helped steal an RV off Bowen Farm Road.
According to deputies, William Paul Lechnar had an active warrant for grand larceny over $10,000 for his involvement in the theft on June 17.
Deputies say they responded to Bowen Farm Road in reference to the stolen RV camper, which is valued at $19,000. An additional $3,000 worth of goods were reportedly inside the mobile home when it was taken.
An investigation led deputies to identify Lechnar as one of the suspects connected to the case. Brian Keith Roach was also identified as a suspect, and is currently in custody.
On June 20, deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on Lechnar, and he fled the scene on foot.
MORE NEWS:
Sheriff releases video of deputies finding newborn baby wrapped in grocery bag
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in Union, drinks beer while watching it burn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.