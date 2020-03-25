OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they have deputies on scene of a reported shooting.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says the call was reported along Spartan Drive. They say at least one person sustained a gunshot wound.
An investigation is underway, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
