generic shooting
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they have deputies on scene of a reported shooting. 

Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says the call was reported along Spartan Drive. They say at least one person sustained a gunshot wound. 

An investigation is underway, stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

MORE NEWS: 

2 Upstate lawmakers send letter to McMaster, urging the governor to issue 'stay at home order'

Spartanburg County deputies: Two men wanted for child sex crimes, another charged

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.