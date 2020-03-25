OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office obtained arrest warrants for a man they say was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one woman injured.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt says the call was reported along Spartan Drive around 2:04 p.m. When deputies arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to an area hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.
As deputies furthered their investigation and gathered evidence, they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 27-year-old Devan Chavis Bennett. He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say Bennett as two listed addresses - one in Westminster and the other in Seneca.
The Sheriff’s Office asks citizens not to approach or make contact with Bennett if they spot him. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Bennett's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers via the website for Oconee County Crimestoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
One can also contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office directly if you see him or know his location by calling 911 or the non-emergency line of the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.
