OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) — Faith Roach’s family has spent the last year searching for answers and praying she would come home.
Faith disappeared in Oconee County on February 5, 2019.
“With Faith gone, we have a piece of our family that’s gone,” Faith’s aunt, Pamela Marcengill said, “The bad thing about it is, we have no answers. Not one.”
Tips have led deputies down many roads and they’ve often hit dead ends, but without question, Corey Road is where the investigation begins.
Pamela Marcengill believes secrets are hidden along this quiet, dusty road. It’s where her 26-year-old niece disappeared last year.
“She was let out here,” Marcengill said, “We’ve been told she met somebody in a burgendy van then they went down the road and that's the last time Faith was ever seen.”
Oconee County investigator David Mcmahan said it’s also the last place Faith’s phone was used. He confirmed the phone’s final ping traced back to the Corey Road area.
“It was in that area February 5th around mid-day,” Mcmahan said.
No one knows what happened next.
"We’ve been told a lot of different things happened after that. I believe, whoever she got in the van with hurt Faith. I believe they know where Faith is and I believe they know why all this happened. I believe this without a shadow of doubt," Marcengill said.
Investigators have conducted multiple searches, from woods to wells, but uncovered few clues until some new evidence recently surfaced.
“The jewelry that was found, the family has identified it as belonging to Ms. Roach,” Mcmahan said.
Faith’s family said some of her jewelry was recently found along Tunnel Road.
“There was one bracelet that was found that Faith always had on,” Marcengill said, “So somebody had to take it off of her.”
Faith’s family said they are now searching for her remains, while investigators remain hopeful.
"I just want somebody to come forward to try to bring some type of closure, whether it be good or bad, for the family,” Mcmahan said.
Anyone with information about Faith’s disappearance is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
