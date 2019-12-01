OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 44 year-old Oconee County man has passed away Saturday night at Greenville Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thanksgiving night, the coroner says.
Officials were dispatched to the scene on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m.
The collision took place along Critter Road near Westminster, officials say.
The victim was identified as Russell Alan Tupper, of Westminster, S.C.
He passed away just after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the intensive care unit.
MORE NEWS - One person shot at Economy Inn in Greenville, investigators say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.