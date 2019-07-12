OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Sheriff's Office is searching for any information on wounded individual found in woods, who was reportedly hurt off Hope Avenue and Thrasher Road in Seneca.
OCSO deputies received a call regarding an individual found around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers responded to the scene and located a white male with a head injury.
The victim was airlifted to Greenville PRISMA Health at 8:30am.
The victim's family spoke to us and identified him as TJ Phillips, and said he has not regained consciousness since being found injured.
His family says he is currently on a ventilator to help him breathe, but he is breathing on his own as well.
If you or anyone you know has any knowledge of the incident that occurred, or have any information please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111. An anonymous cash reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest/arrests in these cases.
To leave an anonymous tip by phone call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372), by web at www.p3tips.com and click “submit a new tip”, or via mobile phone by downloading the P3 Tips App on your Apple or Android Device.
