Walhalla, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Mountain Rest man, who had six outstanding warrants against him.
Back on October 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office issued information to the public and media regarding 30 year old Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux of Blueberry Hill Road. The Sheriff’s Office had two outstanding arrest warrants against Fiskeaux on charges of Kidnapping and Domestic Violence – 1st Degree.
Fiskeaux also had six outstanding arrest warrants from the Westminster Police Department in relation to a separate incident that occurred on May 31st.
The Sheriff’s Office arrest warrants were obtained by an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division. The warrants state that during the late night hours of October 5th and the morning hours of October 6th, Fiskeaux assaulted a member of his household and prevented her from leaving and unlawfully confined her. The incident occurred at the Blueberry Hill Road address.
The Sheriff’s Office had been actively seeking Fiskeaux since the investigation began into that incident. The arrest warrants were obtained by the Sheriff’s Office against Fiskeaux on October 10th.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
