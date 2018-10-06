SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies are inveestogating after a resident was shot Saturday evening.
Deputies say they responded just after 8 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Carver Street in Seneca, and were told the person who shot the victim left the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was alert and conscious.
Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and a crime scene technician are gathering evidence.
OCSO is investigating, and developments are expected. Stay tuned for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.