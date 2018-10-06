GENERIC - Shooting

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies are inveestogating after a resident was shot Saturday evening.

Deputies say they responded just after 8 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Carver Street in Seneca, and were told the person who shot the victim left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was alert and conscious.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and a crime scene technician are gathering evidence.

OCSO is investigating, and developments are expected. Stay tuned for the latest information.

