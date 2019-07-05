OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say a Salem man gave his own wife meth, leading to her death while under his care.
OCSO says they responded to 47-year-old Mark Monroe Crowe's home on Sarah's Dogwood Lane on May 6 in response to a medical alarm for cardiac arrest. When deputies and EMS arrived, they found Crowe with his wife, Tina Lynette Crowe. However, OCSO says Tina was dead when they arrived.
An investigation into Tina's death unveiled more about what happened. According to an arrest warrant released by the office, Crowe was Tina's primary caregiver, and he neglected her physical and medical needs. Further, OCSO says Crowe gave Tina meth, and such neglect lead to her death.
When Crowe was booked into the Oconee County detention center on July 3, deputies say a routine search found he had a crystal-like substance in one of his pockets and a bottle of pills.
Crowe is now charged with abuse or neglect of adult resulting in death, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and introduction of contraband into a jail. Surety bonds set for Crowe total $65,000.
