OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested with over $120,000 worth of methamphetamine, deputies say.
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has arrested David Anthony Dockins of Seneca and Jonathan Curtis Dockins of Westminster, on drug trafficking, drug distribution, and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed along South Union Road in Westminster.
Upon deputies’ entry to the residence, David Anthony Dockins was encountered and detained immediately.
After a short foot chase, Jonathan Curtis Dockins was also detained.
A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, baggies with scales, and firearms was located inside the residence.
Jonathan Curtis Dockins was placed under arrest and charged with 2nd offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
David Anthony Dockins was placed under arrest and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and ten counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Jonathan Curtis Dockins and David Anthony Dockins are both at the Oconee County Detention Center, where they are currently being held.
Forty-Five total ounces (1275.72 grams) of methamphetamine was seized from 651 South Union Road in Westminster which carries a street value of $127,572.
Deputies say additional arrests are expected to be made.
