WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies and investigators are responding after two people were shot near Westminster Thursday night.
Master Dep. Jimmy Watt with OCSO says they're on scene at an address on Rocking M Lane, just off of Mountain Road and Westminster Highway, for the report. Details are still developing, but Watt says dispatchers got the call at 7:40 p.m. He also notes they've called in two medical helicopters to the scene.
Watt says there is no perceived danger to the public. He later advised that two people were shot. Their conditions were not released.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
