APEX, NC (FOX Carolina) - One of the FBI’s top ten fugitives who had previously been spotted in South Carolina was likely killed during an arrest operation at a North Carolina motel, FBI agents said Wendesday.

The FBI said they believe Greg Alyn Carlson was shot and killed at the Woodspring Suites in Apex, NC on Wednesday. Carlson was reportedly armed when agents and local law enforcement arrived to arrest him.

The medical examiner’s office will have to officially confirm Carlson’s identity.

Carlson waswanted in connection with multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles, California. He was placed on the FBI's list of Top Ten Fugitives in September 2018.

He had even been seen in South Carolina in November 2018.