SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday morning seven of the nine suspects accused in a fraud ring targeting residents at assisted living centers, appeared before a judge in Spartanburg County for a bond hearing.
It was on Wednesday when white collar crime investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said six suspects were behind bars for their alleged roles in an identify theft ring targeting residents at assisted living centers in the area, and three more are still at large.
According to SCSO, residents at the Summit Hills facility were the first victims, receiving bills for new cell phones they never bought. As the investigation progressed, deputies say residents at Woodland Place and the Charles Lea Center also reported similar bills, and the victim count grew to 45.
SCSO was able to identify the first suspect as 27-year-old Tamara Marqueeshia Shardana Taylor, who they say worked at all three facilities. SCSO says she confessed she used her position at the facilities to take pictures of residents' intake sheets, which included their date of birth and social security number. Taylor says she was paid $20 per picture and sent the information to 25-year-old Joshua Jonathan Rashaad Glenn.
Deputies say Glenn would then take the victims' information to different Walmart stores in Taylors and Spartanburg and the Target in Spartanburg. Once there, SCSO says he would talk to a third-party Verizon or AT&T representative at the stores and pay them an unknown amount of money to bypass the identification checkpoints in wireless phone contracts using the names of one of the residents in the facilities. Deputies say he would leave the store with as many as five smartphones and re-sell them for an unknown amount.
SCSO says Glenn also posted to Facebook asking for anyone who worked at similar facilities to contact him, which helped him recruit seven more suspects:
- 38-year-old Dushawn Michael Woodson, a Verizon and AT&T representative at Target
- 36-year-old Tiffany Marie Griffith, a Target employee
- 29-year-old Tamara Shante Carson
- 23-year-old Davien Montrell Rodgers, Sr., a Verizon representative at a Walmart
- 20-year-old Rajshunda Chenell Ojayeria Holmes
- 24-year-old Clifford Ulyess Brown
- 33-year-old Malik Divine Gray, a Verizon representative at a Walmart
SCSO says a magistrate judge approved 201 warrants on all 9 suspects. The warrants are for either financial identity fraud or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Taylor and Glenn, the originators of the ring, were charged with both offenses for all 45 victims. Thus, the total number of warrants handed down to both was 180.
Investigators were able to round up seven of the nine suspects all of which were in court in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The suspects received the following charges and bond amounts:
- Malik Gray - Two counts of financial transactional credit card fraud. Punishable by up to 10 years for each charge. Bond was set for Gray at $5,000.
- Tamara Carson - Two counts of financial transactional credit card fraud. Punishable by up to 10 years for each charge. Bond was set for Carson at $4,000.
- Tiffany Griffith - Four counts of financial transactional credit card fraud. Punishable by up to 10 years for each charge. Bond was set for Griffith at $6,000.
- Dushawn Woodson - Three counts of financial transactional credit card fraud. Punishable by up to 10 years for each charge. Bond was set for Woodson at $6,000.
- Clifford Brown - One count of financial transactional credit card fraud. Punishable by up to 10 years. Bond was set for Brown at $2,000.
- Rajshunda Holmes - 4 counts of identity theft/fraud. At this time her bond amount is unknown.
Tamara Taylor appeared separately before a judge at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Taylor faced a total of 90 general sessions charges including 45 counts of financial transactional credit card fraud each count punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She also faces 45 counts of willfully exploiting a vulnerable adult, each count punishable by five years in prison.
Taylor's bond was set at $22,500 and $11,250 per respective group of charges, totaling $33,750.
If the maximum sentence was levied for all of her general sessions charges, Taylor faces 675 years in prison.
The remaining two suspects at large are Glenn and Rodgers. Anyone who knows where they are should call 911, the SCSO Warrant Division at (864) 596-2189, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.
SCSO notes that all nine suspects have been terminated by their respective employers, and that deputies are helping victims and their families in resolving the fraudulent accounts opened with AT&T and Verizon.
