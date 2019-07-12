GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police chief said Thursday three teens have been arrested following a shootout at an apartment complex Tuesday night that claimed one boy's life. Bond has been denied for both suspects who are charged as adults.
Chief Ben Ford said a dispute over an Instagram post is what investigators believe prompted the violence.
Ford said two juveniles drove to Travelers Rest Tuesday night and opened fire on a group of teens at Brookside Pointe apartments.
Two teens in the group at the apartment fired back, striking one of the boys in the Dodge Charger before the car sped away.
A short time later, just after 11:30 p.m., Greenville County deputies found the body of 16-year-old Devon Javon Curry on Easley Bridge Road near Ledbetter Street.
Deputies said Curry was deceased when they arrived, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene just before midnight. The coroner placed Curry's time of death around 11:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office said an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
The nature of death was deemed homicide.
Ford said Thursday investigators believe the driver of the Charger, 18-year-old Keisavious Elmore dumped Curry's body after fleeing from the shooting.
Elmore was located and charged with five counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Two other teens, age 17 and 16, were arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police identified the 17-tear-old as Anthony Martin Jr. but did not release the name of the 16-year-old, whose case will be tried in family court.
“I just can’t believe they putting all those charges on my son," Elmore's mother said after police announced the arrests.
Charese Chambers said she had spoken to residents at the apartment complex who told her teens outside the apartments fired first.
"My son is a good kid," Cambers said.
Elmore was denied bond during a hearing Friday morning.
Martin was also denied bond at a hearing on Wednesday, police said.
The juvenile suspect will appear before a judge in family court on Monday, police said.
The Curry family has setup a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.
wonder what will stop this ethnic violence that seems so prevalent in places that have high populations of african americans ?
