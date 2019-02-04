Asheville, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department is responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex Monday, they confirmed to media.
The officers showed up to Klondyke Apartments just after 4:10 pm after receiving reports of gun discharges. Police on scene are currently investigating.
No injuries have been reported at this, police say.
