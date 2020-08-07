(FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Spartanburg Police officers arrested a man at GSP for allegedly stealing donuts from the Dunkin Donuts cart, according to a police report.
Officers approached the suspect, identified as Steven Flaim, in regards to the theft. Flaim was directed to turn around and place his hands behind his back.
When officers attempted to cuff him, he resisted.
Flaim fought with officers, striking them several times.
Officers pepper sprayed Flaim, and were able to take him into custody.
Flaim was then transported for medical treatment.
MORE NEWS - Greenville company offering over 500 work from home positions during pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.