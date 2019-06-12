TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Control has cited the owner of a dog involved in an attack on a man and his dog Tuesday, according to a county spokesman.
Deputies said the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Boling Curt in Taylors.
“Once on scene, deputies learned that a dog, described as a grey and white pit-bull got off its chain and attacked another neighbor’s dog,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in an email. “When the owner of the attacked dog tried to break them apart he was bitten by the pit-bull and suffered non-life threatening injuries.”
The victim, John Notartomaso, said his dog was on a chain when the neighbor’s dog began attacking.
“My dog come out here. He’s a little baby actually, just two years old and he comes out here,” Notartomaso said. “He’s always on the chain and this pit bull over there came over and started gnawing on him. So, I tried to get him away, and, the more I tried to get him away, the more he was cutting into me.”
The victim said it took a neighbor and other friend to fend off the attacking dog with a stick.
Notartomaso said his dog was taken to the veterinarian in critical condition. It could cost them up $7,000 to save the dog’s life.
Bob Mihalic, a spokesman for Greenville County said the attacking dog’s owner was cited for “running at large.” The dog has also been declared a “dangerous animal,” and must either be surrendered or seized by Animal Control.
