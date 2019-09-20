(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville released a statement Friday night saying an outside agency was requested to investigate allegations of possible misconduct involving the Greenville Police Department.
A city spokesperson said Police Chief Ken Miller requested the investigation.
The investigation involves allegations of misconduct on the part of one or more members of the Greenville Police Department.
"The matter remains under investigation and the City will take appropriate action upon its conclusion," spokesperson Leslie Fletcher said in a statement.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed their agency was requested on May 16th to investigate.
"Our investigation continues," a SLED spokesperson said. "It would be inappropriate to discuss any specific details while our work is ongoing."
FOX Carolina reached out to Greenville Police Department for comment and has not yet received a response.
