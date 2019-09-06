GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County Schools spokesperson said a post on social media about a possible threat at Greer High School was deemed not credible, but extra law enforcement was at the school Friday as a precaution.
Greer High administrators were informed late Thursday night about a social media post that suggested a student might bring a weapon to school. The administrators immediately notified the Greer Police Department, and officers began investigating.
“The student mentioned in the post was interviewed by law enforcement,” said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton. “Officers determined that the student did not make the post and that the threat was not credible.”
As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers and school district workers were on campus Friday.
“Unfortunately, social media posts of this nature are becoming more common and they sow fear and anxiety very quickly,” Brotherton said. “School administrators and law enforcement are continuing to investigate the source of the post.”
