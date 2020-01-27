TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) Georgia officials say a 53-year-old man passed away after he was hit along a Toccoa roadway Sunday night.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Eric Arthur was standing in a lane of Collins Road around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2002 Ford Ranger struck him.
Officials say they're considering alcohol as a contributing factor for Mr. Arthur's death.
The investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
