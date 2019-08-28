OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Fire Chief says all people are accounted for after two boats collided on Lake Keowee Wednesday evening.
Fire Chief Charlie King says the accident happened off Sugar Valley Road.
One boat completely sank, while the other was thankfully able to make it to shore. King says everyone involved was able to get on the surviving boat.
Three people were treated for minor injuries.
King says the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.
