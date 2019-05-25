GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is in custody after a chase starting in Charlotte, North Carolina ended with a crash near Gaffney, South Carolina, troopers say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says an armed robbery suspect on the run from Charlotte police was finally stopped after crashing near Gaffney Saturday night.
According to SCHP, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police tried to stop a person driving a red Ford, but the suspect gave chase on I-85. However, the chase would eventually cross the state line between North and South Carolina, prompting CMPD to call on SCHP for help.
From there, SCHP took up the chase on I-85 southbound. SCHP says Gaffney police deployed spike strips on the suspect's car at exit 92, but the suspect kept going.
Eventually, troopers say the suspect rear-ended an SCHP car and went off the right side of the roadway, crashing near Gaffney. Troopers say the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
The SCHP arrested the suspect and identified him as Kenneth Lewis Massey, 28-years old.
Massey has been charged for third-degree Assault and Battery, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and second-degree Domestic Violence.
Later on Sunday, CMPD provided more details about Massey to FOX Carolina, saying he has been further charged with committing a series of armed robberies from May 20 through May 22. CMPD says Massey committed four armed robberies and attempted another, driving away each time in a red Ford Fusion.
CMPD learned from their Real Time Crime Center that a license plate reader hit on the Fusion that was allegedly involved and was located on Beatties Ford Road near the interstate. CMPD says an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Massey allegedly refused and began the pursuit around 6:50 p.m. Police summoned additional officers and the helicopter unit to assist.
CMPD says the chase went through Gaston County, NC before getting into Cherokee County, SC. Massey reportedly exited onto US-29 southbound, but re-entered I-85 shortly after. SCHP troopers and Gaffney PD got involved around 7:37 p.m., when Gaffney officers depolyed the spike strips.
CMPD Now says detectives will work to extradite Massey back to Charlotte to face his charges.
Here's a list of the incidents Massey is allegedly tied to:
- May 20, 12:14 a.m.: Massey allegedly threatens a 7-Eleven employee with a weapon on Central Avenue, demanding money.
- May 20, 8:59 a.m.: Massey allegedly hit a Subway on S. Kings Drive, threatening an employee with a "metal bar" and stealing money.
- May 21, 9:56 p.m.: Massey allegedly robbed another Subway, this time at The Plaza. The employee threatened in this robbery described the weapon as a crowbar. The employee activated the panic alarm, causing Massey to flee.
- May 22, 10:09 a.m.: Massey allegedly hit a third Subway, located on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The employee described the weapon as a "black stick".
- May 22, 3:26 p.m.: Massey allegedly hit a Dollar General located at The Plaza. The employee described the weapon as a crowbar.
The employees for all five businesses were not injured. However, anyone with more information is asked to call CMPD or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
