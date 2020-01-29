MACON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Macon County Sheriff's Office says a tip led them to an area RV Park, where a man was found to be in possession of items reportedly exploiting young children.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit, along with SBI agents, began investigating Mark Wayne Saffran after a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A search warrant on Saffran's RV and vehicle in Franklin was executed, and yielded several items of evidence - including electronic devices. All items were seized, and Saffran was formally charged with Exploitation of a Minor Class H Felony, third degree.
He was booked into the Macon County Detention Center, held under a $100,000 bond.
Officials are still working to identify all of the minors reportedly found in Saffran's possession. Anyone who may have information, or know of children who may have been associated with him is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
“This investigation should serve as yet another example of why parents should take the necessary steps to know who their children are communicating with and what information they are sharing," Said Sheriff Robert Holland. "Your minor children DO NOT and SHOULD NOT have a right to privacy when it comes to their computers & phones. If you believe they do... then you are a parent who is a “Predator's Dream Come True.”
Deputies and other officials are continuing their investigation, and say additional charges are forthcoming.
Those with information on the investigation are encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Dani Burrows of the Special Victim's Unit of the Macon County Sheriff's Office at (828) 349-2268 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 349-2600.
