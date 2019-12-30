UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An investigation is underway after deputies were dispatched to a fatal shooting along South Church Street, according to officers.
The incident was reported on December 30 just after 1:30 p.m.
When law enforcement arrived, a male victim was found in the parking lot at 501 South Church Street. EMS responded and then requested the coroner.
The coroner arrived and identified the victim as 40-year-old, Tyvin Marquis Jeter.
Later the Union Public Safety Department announced an arrest had been made in the homicide investigation. Officers say 29-year-old Derrick Jerrod Rice, was placed into custody and charged with murder.
The Union County Coroner's Office, the Union Public Safety Department, and the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating at this time.
