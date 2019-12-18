ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after Asheville Police say they received a report that a high school principal was involved in a sex offense.
Officers say Dr. Jesse Dingle of Asheville High School engaged in the offense in the afternoon of December 13. The report was made the following day.
Police note that the victim in the incident was an adult, rather than a student. It also did not occur on the school's campus.
The school district confirmed that Dr. Dingle has been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the incident. They worked alongside the executive staff at Asheville City Schools over the weekend, and continue to look into the report.
Police anticipate they'll be able to present a complete case file to the District Attorney's Office in the near future.
