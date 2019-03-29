CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Clemson Elite Dance Center has taken to social media to help track down their stolen prop trailer, they posted on Facebook.
The trailer was reportedly stolen from the dance center studio on Wednesday, March 27th, officials say.
Dance center officials say the trailer is a 17-18 foot, and painted all black.
It was containing all of their props, including: Large Santa Sleigh, Reindeer, Chairs, Surf Shop prop with grass skirt, etc.
If you have any information, contact the Dance Center here.
