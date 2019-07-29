Police lights
(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Law Enforcement has launched an official investigation into a South Carolina Highway Patrol Captain, they informed FOX Carolina. 

SLED officials say they received a request to investigate from the U.S. Department of Justice's Inspector General. 

This is ongoing investigation so Highway Patrol could not comment at this time.  

